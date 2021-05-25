Randy Orton Responds to Riddle Using His RKO on WWE Raw

✖

Matt Riddle's unlikely partnership with Randy Orton continued on Monday, as "The Original Bro" used Orton's RKO finisher to defeat Xavier Woods on Raw. Riddle has been trying to convince Orton to form the tag team R-K-Bro for weeks, and the pair have actually started winning matches as a pair. Riddle has even shown signs of turning heel, siding with Orton in a dispute with The New Day. Orton took to Twitter late Monday night after seeing the move, writing, "I'd say 'nice form, but also don't steal my s—."

Thats a Highlight for today's WWE Raw RKO by Riddle to Xavier Woods Retweet#wweraw pic.twitter.com/QWeBhRcu4b — gautam gada (@GautamGada) May 25, 2021

"R-K-Bro. Nobody thought it was ever going to happen," Riddle said on Raw Talk back in late April. "Last week, I beat Randy Orton in the center of the ring. Dude, he was about to RKO me too. He's done it before, kind of hurt, gave me a bloody lip the first time... I think he had a week to think about it, to sit on. Even on April 20, he sent me a little tweet saying, 'Hey, R-K-Bros, kind of like it.'

"But, since he's a Viper, I was a little worried he was setting me up," he continued. "But then... we approached me backstage tonight, I was actually expecting a confrontation. I'm up for a fight anytime. But when he came up and actually said R-K-Bro is a cool idea and he wanted to give it a shot and he already made plans for us to team together, I was like 'Randy, you shouldn't have! You're so nice.'"

WWE has confirmed two matches for next week's Raw — a WWE Championship No. 1 contender's match between Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston and a rare intergender match between Shayna Baszler and Reginald. If Bobby Lashley or MVP try to interfere in that Kingston vs. McIntyre match (like they did on Monday), they'll both be suspended for 90 days.