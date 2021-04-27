Riddle Gives WWE Fans Hope That His R-K-Bro Tag Team With Randy Orton Will Continue

✖

One of Monday Night Raw's highlights this week was the unlikely partnership of Riddle and Randy Orton as R-K-Bro. Together the pair beat Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. In a post-match interview on WWE's YouTube channel, Riddle continued to push for the pair to become the most dominant tag team in all of WWE. He even pushed for the two to win the tag titles on Raw, SmackDown and NXT, prompting Orton to respond with "Bro... one day at a time."

Riddle kept the hype rolling while appearing on Raw Talk, saying, "R-K-Bro. Nobody thought it was ever going to happen. Last week, I beat Randy Orton in the center of the ring. Dude, he was about to RKO me too. He's done it before, kind of hurt, gave me a bloody lip the first time... I think he had a week to think about it, to sit on. Even on April 20, he sent me a little tweet saying, 'Hey, R-K-Bros, kind of like it.'

"But, since he's a Viper, I was a little worried he was setting me up," he continued. "But then... we approached me backstage tonight, I was actually expecting a confrontation. I'm up for a fight anytime. But when he came up and actually said R-K-Bro is a cool idea and he wanted to give it a shot and he already made plans for us to team together, I was like 'Randy, you shouldn't have! You're so nice.'"

Riddle beat Orton via a roll-up on last week's Raw. It's possible that R-K-Bro could become a reality, but if Orton's past history with tag team partners is any indication (Evolution, Rated-RKO, The Legacy, The Wyatt Family) things likely won't end well.

On the other hand, "The Original Bro" has already found success in WWE with an unlikely tag team partner. He and Pete Dunne formed The BroserWeights back in early 2020 and wound up winning both the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and the NXT Tag Team Championships before the COVID-19 pandemic kept Dunne stuck overseas for several months. Riddle recruited Timothy Thatcher to be his replacement, only for Thatcher to turn on him and cost him the tag titles over the summer.

Elsewhere on Raw Charlotte Flair had her suspension lifted thanks to an assist from Sonya Deville and Braun Strowman beat Drew McIntyre in the main event to earn himself a spot in the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash next month.