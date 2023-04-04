WWE Superstar Returns to WWE Raw After WrestleMania to Take on The Miz

A major WWE Superstar has made their return to WWE Monday Night Raw after WWE WrestleMania 39 to take on The Miz in a surprising comeback! The Miz was at the center of some of the biggest surprises at WrestleMania 39, and he himself mentioned this in a promo in the WWE Raw following the massive two night event. Coming out to cut a promo about everything that happened to him over the weekend before noting that he was tired of surprises, a new surprise revealed that Matt Riddle has now returned to action following a reported suspension due to a violation of the WWE wellness policy.

It was reported late last year that Matt Riddle had been written off of WWE television due to a violation of the WWE wellness policy and then resulted in him heading to rehab. Riddle seemingly confirmed these reports for himself amid the suspension in comments on social media, but it seems now that the suspension has been lifted as Riddle has returned to WWE Raw following the WrestleMania 39 events to take on The Miz next week.

WWE: Why Matt Riddle Was Suspended From Raw

It was reported earlier this year that although Riddle had ended his time in rehab and his suspension was over, there were no plans in place to use the WWE Superstar for WrestleMania 39. It's not revealed as to why as Riddle has returned to the WWE television and has officially rejoined the Monday Night Raw roster. After taking out the Miz, it was announced soon after that Riddle's official return to action will now take place on the next episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in an official match against The Miz.

It was also reported before WWE Raw that Riddle was spotted in the Los Angeles area, and thus seemed likely to return to WWE television. Original reports indicated that he was almost used as a potential tag partner for Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, but it was then announced that Brock Lesnar would actually be the one who teamed up with Rhodes for the occasion. This also broke a two decade long streak where Brock would finally be wrestling on WWE Raw for the first time in a very long time.

