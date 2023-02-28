Latest Update on a Suspended WWE Star

Matt Riddle was written off WWE TV via an attack from Solo Sikoa on the Dec. 5 episode of Monday Night Raw. It was then reported the following week that the former UFC star had failed a drug test, prompting WWE to give him an ultimatum — either go to rehab or be released from his contract. Riddle's time in rehab has since come and gone, but there's been no sign of him on WWE television and zero indication that he'll play a role in WrestleMania 39 in a little over a month.

Dave Meltzer provided an update on Riddle on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.

"He's been out of rehab for a long time, his suspension has been over for almost a month now, four weeks," Meltzer said (h/t WrestleTalk). "It may be that they've just decided not to use him for Mania and not do anything with him, or maybe they just don't want to invest in him. I presume he'll be back, but when he left they made a point of (saying) he was gonna be gone for six weeks, and we're at about 11 or 12 weeks."

This story is developing...