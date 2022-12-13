WWE Star Reportedly Suspended for Wellness Policy Violation

WWE recently announced that Matt Riddle would be off TV for the next six weeks following an attack from Solo Sikoa after "The Original Bro" and Kevin Owens failed to beat The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on last week's Monday Night Raw. More information about Riddle's situation has since been reported by BodySlam. Cassidy Haynes wrote on Monday night that Riddle was not taken off TV because of an injury or storyline, but rather a failed drug test.

According to Haynes, Riddle was hit with a violation of WWE's Wellness Policy over the summer, resulting in his first match with Seth Rollins getting bumped from SummerSlam to Clash at the Castle. With Vince McMahon leaving the company and new leadership taking over, Riddle was apparently told another Wellness Policy violation would result in either rehab or termination of his current contract.

Haynes then stated that Riddle did fail another drug test recently, resulting in him heading to rehab. He wrote, "The belief going around is that he has already entered treatment, or will be going in soon as most programs run for 30 days and he would need to be finished in time for his return in six weeks."

Finally, the report noted that WWE no longer tests for marijuana, something Riddle has made a part of his pro wrestling character for years. The former United States and tag team champion saw his time in the UFC end after testing positive for marijuana twice in a single year.

This story is developing...