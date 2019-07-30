Watch: Cedric Alexander Jumps off the WWE Raw Entrance Stage During Brawl

The advertised “Samoan Summit” event that was supposed to close out Monday Night Raw this week didn’t happen, as Samoa Joe, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson jumped Roman Reigns and The Usos in a backstage segment late in the show. Joe tried to close out the show by calling out Reigns to another fight, but things eventually broke down into an eight-man brawl that involved Gallows, Anderson, Jimmy and Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre and Cedric Alexander.

The brawl eventually made its way to the top of the Raw ramp. Suddenly the camera pulled out to reveal Alexander standing on top of the LED board. He then jumped down onto the entire crowd of wrestlers below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alexander, the Usos and Reigns ended the show standing tall over the heels. Given that all eight men don’t have matches booked for SummerSlam, it’s possible that an eight-man tag match is in store for the Aug. 11 show in Toronto, Canada.

Thus far seven matches have been announced for the second-biggest WWE show of the year — AJ Styles vs. Ricochet, Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt, Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon, Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton, Bayley vs. Ember Moon, Becky Lynch vs. Natalya and Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins.