Full Spoilers for WWE’s Christmas Eve Episode of Raw

With the final episode of Raw in 2018 landing on Christmas Eve, WWE thought it’d be best to pre-tape the episode. You know what that means?

Spoilers.

Raw was in Sacramento, CA for the December 17 show, and decided to just tape another episode of Raw for next week. We’re not sure if anyone stuck around for the extra three hours, but WWE plowed forward anyway. Thanks to the internet, we happen to know everything that happened.

So if you’re too busy for Raw next week, here are the nuts and bolts of the episode:

Elias vs. Bobby Lashley – Miracle on 34th Street Fight

Elias opens the show with his own brand of an acoustic Christmas song, but the festivities are interrupted by Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush.

Their street fight begins, and match’s best moment comes after Elias opens up a box of Legos and backdropped Lashley onto a carpet of the plastic toys. Elias then shattered a violin over Lashley for the pin then gave Lio Rush an Egg Nog Bath after the match.

Bobby Roode and Chad Gable vs. The Revival – Raw Tag Team Championships

Gable and Roode will get to keep their WWE gold for Christmas as Gable rolled up Scott Dawson for the winning pin.

It looks like Gable and Roode will still be Tag Champs when the Royal Rumble arrives on January 28. However, don’t be surprised if a team from NXT emerges to challenge them.

Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Ember Moon vs. Mickie James, Dana Brooke, and Alicia Fox – Six-Woman Tag Match

Banks & Co. get the win but pay for it in the end. The Riott Squad jumped the winners, setting up yet another six-woman tag match.

Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

After McIntyre officially announced himself for the Royal Rumble, he and Ziggler were bested by Balor. After the match, McIntyre tried for a beatdown of Ziggler, but a Zig Zag ended the attempt.

Balor’s win is another indication that WWE may be heating him up for 2019.

Paul Heyman Gives a Christmas Address

Paul Heyman enters the ring an tells the world that Brock Lesnar will have no problem defeating Braun Strowman at the Royal Rumble. This brings Strowman out—without his sling—to torment Heyman.

After threatening to turn him to goo, Strowman put a Santa hat on Heyman after promising to beat Lesnar next month.

Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya – Raw Women’s Championship

After winning the Gauntlet Match last week, Natalya was primed to take on her friend and WWE Champion, Ronda Rousey. But Rousey beat her with an armbar.

It sounds like there were no post-match antics as this was just a match to bolster Raw than to build for a pay-per-view.

Rhyno Returns!

Heath Slater goes one-on-one with Jinder Mahal but it ends with a DQ after the Singh Brothers interfere.

Dressed as Santa, Rhyno returns—after being fired a few weeks ago—to gore Mahal.

Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin

Rollins beats Corbin after The Stomp to end the Christmas Eve edition of Raw.