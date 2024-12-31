WWE Raw: CM Punk and Seth Rollins Reference AEW in Heated Promo Battle

Ahead of their match at the WWE Raw Netflix premiere next week, Seth Rollins and CM Punk met in the ring for one last war of words.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The two men haven’t kept their disdain for one another a secret, especially Rollins who has promised to “remove the cancer” (Punk) since the day he re-signed with WWE. Of course, this is a reference to Punk’s time in AEW as many reports at the time claimed he was a “cancer” in the locker room. This time around Rollins held nothing back as he attacked Punk’s past. He referenced his appearance on Colt Cabana’s podcast when he left WWE and that he took money from the competition (AEW).

Punk reminded the former World Heavyweight Champion that he had issues with upper management at the time (that being Vince McMahon) and the former WWE Chairman loved Rollins. He says he got hit with a lot of arrows on his way out the door and now he’s going to jam them down Rollins’ throat. Ouch.

Who won that war of words on the microphone tonight on #WWERaw?! pic.twitter.com/QXBggOziLg — WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2024

WWE Raw on Netflix Premiere

The WWE Raw premiere is shaping up to be on par with a Premium Live Event. Punk and Rollins aren’t the only marquee match. SmackDown‘s own Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will lock up in a Tribal Combat match for ownership of the Ula Fala and the Tribal Chief moniker. Rhea Ripley is challenging Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship one last time and it’s got a Last Woman Standing stipulation.

Something tells me Ripley won’t be walking out of the Intuit Dome empty-handed. Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso was also made official. McIntyre has been going after anyone remotely associated with Punk and Reigns. He recently defeated Sami Zayn on WWE Raw. Not only that, it has been confirmed that John Cena will kick off his 2025 retirement tour in the building.

Whether that means a match, a declaration in the Royal Rumble, or setting up an angle remains to be seen but anytime Cena gets in the ring it draws eyes. Award-winning rapper Travis Scott will also be in attendance. His music is the official theme of WWE Raw but he was personally invited by WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque to attend.

The action will stream live on Netflix for fans globally beginning at 8 p.m. ET on January 6th. Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on WWE.