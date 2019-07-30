Fans Rejoice Over WWE Repealing the ‘No Wrestling During Commercials’ Rule

Back in late June WWE instated a rule for Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live declaring that no wrestling could take place during commercial breaks.

While it was never officially confirmed, the rule was reportedly made by Vince McMahon under the idea that since normal sporting events don’t let play continue during commercial breaks, then neither should WWE matches. However it wound up backfiring, as over the next month matches had to either be incredibly short to fit in-between commercials, be stopped and restarted or have extra stipulations like Two-out-of-Three Falls added in to make matches stop just before a commercial break.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However that rule was seemingly removed during Monday Night Raw this week during a gauntlet match to decide AJ Styles’ SummerSlam opponent for the United States Championship. Rey Mysterio and Cesaro kicked off the match and kept competing even after the show went to a commercial break.

Based on the reactions online, WWE fans were thrilled that the rule had been removed. Check out some of the reactions below.

It’s Been a Weird Year

YES WE ARE BACK TO WRESTLING DURING COMMERCIALS!!! THANK GOODNESS!



I promise I never thought I would ever make that statement. 2019 is wild. #RAW — Melanie✌🏻 (@SportsQueen_5) July 30, 2019

Very Good, Indeed

It appears that the “no wrestling during commercials” rule has been nixed already. Good shit, pal.#RAW — AARON. (@TheAaronEra) July 30, 2019

Time of Death

I’m gonna call it.



Time of death on the “No Commercials During Matches Era”: 7:21 pm Central Time, July 29.#RAW — Alex Pawlowski (@pawlowskithe4th) July 30, 2019

Oh it’s true!

Oh my god, are we done with the no wrestling during commercials nonsense? Please tell me it’s true #Raw — Matt Bishop 🍊 (@MattBishopN7) July 30, 2019

Gimme a Hell Yeah!

Seems like they got away with the no wrestling during commercials.. hell yes! #Raw — La Cabra (@SlayZelinaSlay) July 30, 2019

Ok, We’ll Tell You

Please tell me we’re done with no wrestling during commercials #raw #WWE — Hendrix (@PWHendrix) July 30, 2019

Sweet Freedom