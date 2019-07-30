WWE

Fans Rejoice Over WWE Repealing the ‘No Wrestling During Commercials’ Rule

Back in late June WWE instated a rule for Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live declaring that no wrestling could take place during commercial breaks.

While it was never officially confirmed, the rule was reportedly made by Vince McMahon under the idea that since normal sporting events don’t let play continue during commercial breaks, then neither should WWE matches. However it wound up backfiring, as over the next month matches had to either be incredibly short to fit in-between commercials, be stopped and restarted or have extra stipulations like Two-out-of-Three Falls added in to make matches stop just before a commercial break.

However that rule was seemingly removed during Monday Night Raw this week during a gauntlet match to decide AJ Styles’ SummerSlam opponent for the United States Championship. Rey Mysterio and Cesaro kicked off the match and kept competing even after the show went to a commercial break.

Based on the reactions online, WWE fans were thrilled that the rule had been removed. Check out some of the reactions below.

