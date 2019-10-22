WWE Fans Can’t Believe Jerry Lawler Is Giving Marriage Advice on WWE Raw

Jerry “The King” Lawler hosted a special edition of The King’s Court during Monday Night Raw this week with Rusev as his special guest. The WWE Hall of Famer asked “The Bulgarian Brute” to finally open up about the ongoing drama between himself, Lana and Bobby Lashley before providing a bit of his own marriage advice. Given that Lawler has been married and divorced three times, fans online couldn’t help but laugh at the idea of him giving advice to somebody else.After cutting a promo saying he hopes he and Lana can still live happily ever after, Lashley and Lana popped up on the Titantron to brag about how they were out at dinner instead of at Raw.

Lana mentioned to Rusev that they were at the same place she and he used to eat at, which helped Rusev realize where they were. He darted up the entrance ramp, heavily implying he was going to attack Lashley

Check out the best reactions to the segment in the list below.

#RAW Jerry Lawler trying to get marriage advice 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😁😁😂 — (N&N)SAM LONDON BOY🕉👑 🇬🇧 (@Samheezy1) October 22, 2019

Flair as a heel vs. Hogan as a babyface in 2019



Jerry Lawler moderating a marital dispute



Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/UEjSEihm1x — Jonathan Snowden (@JESnowden) October 22, 2019

Lawler is…is providing… …marriage advice? This doesn’t end well for Rusev. Or Rusev’s mustache. #RAW — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) October 22, 2019

Bet Lawler wished he followed that marriage advice! #Raw #RawCast — HEEL HEAT Podcast (@HEELHEATPod) October 22, 2019

My new favorite part of pro wrestling is when Jerry Lawler gives marriage advice. #RAW — Tom…? (@NotThatTomGreen) October 22, 2019

