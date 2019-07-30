WWE Raw: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Capture the Raw Tag Team Championships

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. (formerly known as The Club) won the Raw Tag Team Championships for the second time in their careers on Monday Night Raw this week, beating both The Usos and The Revival in a triple threat tag match.

Late in the bout Luke Gallows gave a blind tag to Dash Wilder, leaving The Usos unaware when the two heels nailed the Magic Killer finisher and picked up the win. With the victory, all three members of The O.C. now have a championship title, as AJ Styles is the reigning United States Champion.

The newly-crowned champs celebrated with Styles backstage shortly after winning the titles.

The decorated tag team first won the Raw tag titles back at the Royal Rumble event in 2017, holding them for 63 days before dropping them at WrestleMania 33 in a four-way ladder match to the returning Hardy Boyz. During their days in New Japan Pro Wrestling, the pair held the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships on three occasions for a combined 601 days as members of the Bullet Club.

The pair realigned themselves with Styles as a trio back in early July and helped him beat Ricochet to win the US title at Extreme Rules. Styles explained in a recent interview with Sporting News that he was trying to reform the group behind the scenes for a while.

“I’ve been seeking that for a while now,” Styles said. “It’s just one of those things where I know how talented these guys are and the chemistry we have together. It’s unbelievable. That’s why we did so well in Japan because you have six guys – more than that, by the time I was out of there that enjoyed being together. We hung out. We’re actually friends and to this very day we hang out. We don’t have to ride with each other, but we do. We enjoy being together. You can’t teach chemistry and to have us together again, man, it’s awesome. I’m looking forward to seeing what happens.