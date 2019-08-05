Brock Lesnar, Trish Stratus, Shawn Michaels Advertised for Final WWE Raw Before SummerSlam

WWE released the rundown for the go-home episode of Monday Night Raw leading up to Sunday’s Summerslam event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Monday afternoon, featuring a number of special appearances and a pair of massive tag team matches.

First up, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will team with her long-time rival Charlotte Flair to take on the Canadian duo of Natalya and a returning Trish Stratus. Lynch is set ot defend her title against Natalya in a Submission match at SummerSlam, while Flair will take on the WWE Hall of Famer Stratus.

After getting cancelled last week due to The IIconics backing out, an elimination four-way tag match will take place for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships featuring the IIconics, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and The Kabuki Warriors.

Shawn Michaels will return to WWE television for the first time in several weeks where he’ll go “face-to-face” with Dolph Ziggler on a Miz TV segment.

“Ostensibly dedicated to a contract signing for Miz and Ziggler’s SummerSlam bout this Sunday, the confab is unlikely to stay quite so straightforward thanks to the presence of Shawn Michaels, who will be joining The A-Lister and The Showoff for the signing,” WWE.com explained in the announcement.

Other segments advertised for the show include a match between Rey Mysterio and Andrade, The O.C. preparing for SummerSlam, Seth Rollins giving an injury update, Brock Lesnar making an appearance ahead of his Universal Championship match, Maria Kanellis continuing her reign as WWE 24/7 Champion (while pregnant).

The show also plans on addressing Roman Reigns’ mysterious accident that closed out SmackDown Live this week. Surprisingly, Reigns floated out the idea that the whole segment may have been an accident, though rumors have pointed at the culprit being none other than Daniel Bryan.

“At this time I think the #SDLive incident was a mistake by the crew, which I love and respect,” Reigns wrote in a series of tweets. “I respect the machine and the team that builds it and I understand mistakes happen. People will speculate, people will talk, but until proven otherwise, I’m considering it an accident. Sometimes you want to believe people can’t do what others say they’re able to…I hear y’all, I really do…I’m gonna find out the truth about this ‘accident.’”