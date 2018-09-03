Your Guide to Tonight’s Labor Day Edition of WWE RAW

A holiday edition of WWE RAW comes at us tonight on the WWE Network.

After an episode last week that got everyone talking, mostly due to an unforeseen heel turn by the mega-popular Braun Strowman at the conclusion of the show, how does WWE plan to capitalize this week?

The biggest match that WWE has announced ahead of time includes the B Team defending the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Revival. Of course, The Revival failed to win the belts at SummerSlam but have since defeated the B Team in a non-title match. It will be interesting to see if the former NXT star team finally wins gold on the main roster.

Despite the B Team being a fresh look for the RAW division, there’s no denying that the RAW tag team scene has paled in comparison to their SmackDown counter parts. The Revival are a fantastic team and the division could certainly achieve a bump if they were to hold the gold. There are other teams on the roster that could eventually have some great matches with Dawson and Wilder, including the pairs of Dolph Ziggler/Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins/Dean Ambrose.

Another match announced for tonight’s RAW includes the Bella Twins making their in-ring return to take on the Riott Squad. After being visible on television since their return at SummerSlam, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella look to get some ring time in before Evolution in a few week’s time.

During last week’s RAW broadcast, they hyped up a return to the show this week by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. HBK will be there to give his opinion on the upcoming “last ever” match between Triple H and The Undertaker at Super Show-Down. Is it just me, or does anyone else remember that Shawn once already officiating a match between these two that was deemed the “end of an era”?

Kevin Owens “quit” on last week’s show. Will there be any follow through on that during this week’s show, or will Owens truly be completely written off television for the time being? How WWE chooses to address the Owens story will be telling of what to expect over the next couple of months.

RAW will take place in Columbus, Ohio, the hometown of former RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. Bliss has been advertising some event-only t-shirts being sold at RAW tonight, and there’s no doubt they will have something big planned for the former champ.

All the action happens tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on the USA Network.