Watch: Randy Orton RKOs Beth Phoenix on WWE RAW

Randy Orton crossed yet another line on Monday Night Raw this week when he nailed Beth Phoenix with an RKO in the closing moments of the show. Phoenix was out to give an update on Edge’s health following Orton’s attack weeks ago, but Orton quickly interrupted him. He finally gave an explanation regarding his actions, saying that by attacking Orton he was “saving” him from making a comeback to WWE to he could be a father to his daughters and a husband to Phoenix. He then claimed Pheonix was an enabler, and that he loved Edge and their daughters more than she did.

This drove Phoenix to slap Orton in the face. After a long face-to-face she kicked Orton, only for “The Viper” to strike with his finisher.

A portion of the Raw locker room ran out to check on Phoenix was the show went off the air. Drew McIntyre even went so far as to call Orton out for a match.

Drew McIntyre wants a piece of Randy Orton when RAW went of the air #RAW pic.twitter.com/KLhdwB1z5R — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) March 3, 2020

Edge made his surprise in-ring return at the Men’s Royal Rumble match back in late January, and news broke shortly afterwards that he had signed a new multi-year contract to wrestle on a part-time basis. WWE hasn’t announced it yet, but all signs point to him meeting Orton at WrestleMania 36 in April.

There’s one more pay-per-view before Mania however, as Elimination Chamber will take place on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Check out the full card (so far) for that show below: