WWE Raw Ratings Fall After Losing at Survivor Series

After losing six of the seven cross-branded matches against NXT and SmackDown on Sunday night at Survivor Series, Monday Night Raw took another “L” on Tuesday when the television ratings for this week’s episode came in. According to ShowBuzz Daily, the show drew an average of 2.109 million viewers, which is down 11 percent from the same week in 2018 and is the second lowest-rated episode of Raw to not take place on a holiday. The show started off at nearly the same pace as last week with 2.241 million viewers, but by the end of the third hour it had dropped all the way down to 1.896 million, a 15 percent decrease.

Raw started off on a strong note as Seth Rollins, teasing a heel turn, held a “town hall” segment where he chastised the rest of the roster for how poorly they performed at Survivor Series. This culminated in him getting a Stunner from Kevin Owens, which set up the main event between the two. That match was thrown out after AOP jumped Owens and seemingly showed an alliance with Rollins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Elsewhere on the show Rusev ran through the crowd to attack Bobby Lashley after being served a restraining order, AJ Styles dropped the United States Championship to Rey Mysterio, Matt Hardy made his in-ring return and lost to Buddy Murphy and Asuka pulled off a victory over Charlotte Flair.

One person who was noticeably missing from Raw this week was Becky Lynch. “The Man” came up short in the Survivor Series triple threat main event when Shayna Baszler forced Bayley to tap out, though she did close out the show on a high note by attacking a gloating Baszler from behind and posing with the crowd. On Tuesday she officially set the new record for longest single reign as Raw Women’s Champion, breaking Ronda Rousey’s previous record.

I’ve just become the longest reigning Raw women’s champion, so I’m thrilled to be in the tag division rn. pic.twitter.com/rea39SzSwT — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 26, 2019

With Survivor Series behind them, WWE will turn its attention to the Starrcade event in Duluth, Georgia on Sunday night.

Check out the full card below.