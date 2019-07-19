WWE RAW Reunion: Four More Names Announced, Updated List

This Monday’s edition of RAW continues to get bigger and bigger.

During last Sunday’s Extreme Rules event, WWE announced this Monday’s RAW as a special “Reunion” edition. Many names from the past are returning for one night only in a nostalgia-filled edition of the broadcast.

We later learned that the reunion was an idea presented by USA Network in the face of dwindling television ratings. With names like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan announced for the show, there’s going to be a lot of interest from some lapsed fans to tune back in and see their old favorites.

The RAW Reunion and the WWE 24/7 title were both ideas presented by the USA Network to help springboard some interest back into the product. The network reportedly even suggested some of the names that are being brought back for RAW Reunion.

Four new names have been announced on Friday: Kaitlyn, Jonathan Coachman, Jillian Hall, and Eve Torres. This brings the list to 37 names total. Some have noted that Alicia Fox is now also on the poster for the event, so we’re expecting her back as well. We are not counting her among the 37 names as she is a current contracted star, though she has been absent from television for several months.

Below is the updated list of past stars confirmed for WWE RAW Reunion:

* Alundra Blayze

* Booker T

* Candice Michelle

* Christian

* D-Von Dudley

* Eric Bischoff

* Eve Torres

* Gerald Brisco

* Hulk Hogan

* Hurricane Helms

* Jillian Hall

* Jonathan Coachman

* Jerry Lawler

* Jimmy Hart

* Kaitlyn

* Kelly Kelly

* Kevin Nash

* Kurt Angle

* Lilian Garcia

* Mark Henry

* Melina

* Mick Foley

* Pat Patterson

* Ric Flair

* Rikishi

* “Road Dogg” Jesse James

* Ron Simmons

* Santino Marella

* Scott Hall

* Sean “X-Pac” Waltman

* Sgt. Slaughter

* Shawn Michaels

* Sid Vicious

* Steve Austin

* The Boogeyman

* The Godfather

* “The Milion Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase