Sid Vicious Misses Raw Reunion Despite Initial Advertising

The Raw Reunion special episode of Monday Night Raw featured nearly 40 former WWE Superstars this week, highlighted by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan closing out the show. Almost every former wrestler that was announced for the show appeared on-camera at some point, along with a couple of surprises in John Cena and Rob Van Dam. However, there was one name that was announced prior to the show that was nowhere to be found — former WWF Champion Sid Vicious.

The four-time former world champion was originally announced for the event as part of the original list of advertised Superstars. Had he appeared, it would have been his first time appearing on live WWE television since the Raw 1000 special episode in July 2012.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Sportskeeda, Vicious’ name was removed from the list of advertised stars prior to the show.

A number of WWE fans called out Sid’s absence after the show.

A lot of you pretended to be excited for Psycho Sid a few weeks ago #RAWReunion pic.twitter.com/7bcImxdTVB — Sean Baker (@YesLordMegatron) July 23, 2019

“Thanks for advertising Psycho Sid for nothing. Got my hopes up for nothing @WWE,” one fan wrote.

Guess there was a softball tournament pic.twitter.com/yg1qvO7Erj — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 23, 2019

Originally debuting as one half of The Skyscrapers in WCW back in 1989, Psycho Sid/Sid Vicious bounced back and forth between the WCW and WWF up through 2001, winning the WWF and WCW World Heavyweight Championships two times each.

Other stars that appeared during the Raw Reunion included Rikishi, Booker T, Jimmy Hart, Kaitlyn, Torrie Wilson, Santino Marella, The Godfather, the Boogeyman, Lilian Garcia, Jillian Hall, Eric Bischoff, Ron Simmons, Kurt Angle, Melina Jonathan Coachman, Sgt. Slaughter, The Hurricane and Jerry Lawler.

The WWE 24/7 Championship changed hands a record nine times throughout the show, with Pat Patterson, Gerald Brisco, Kelly Kelly, Candice Michelle, Alundra Blayze and Ted DiBiase all getting their turn with the title. Drake Maverick got his hands on the title twice before ending the night by dropping it back to R-Truth for his 10th reign.