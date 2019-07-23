‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Closes out WWE Raw Reunion With a Toast

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin was the last of nearly 40 former WWE Superstars to appear on the Raw Reunion episode of Monday Night Raw this week, and the WWE Hall of Famer closed out the show the only way he knew how — with beer.

The WWE Hall of Famer stomped his way down to the ring as the rest of the special guests stood at the top of the entrance ramp. Austin cut a brief promo with the Tampa crowd, recalling how he had spent the day hanging out with Hulk Hogan and the night before drinking with the likes of Ric Flair and Ron Simmons. He brought every wrestler down to the ring for a toast to celebrate Monday Night Raw as an institution, and thanking everyone in attendance and watching along at home for being apart of his family.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The stars that appeared on the show throughout the evening included John Cena, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, D-Generation X, The Outsiders, Rikishi, Mick Foley, Mark Henry, Rob Van Dam and Kurt Angle, just to name a few. Most notably, the WWE 24/7 Championship changed hands a record nine times throughout the night, with Pat Patterson, Gerald Brisco, Kelly Kelly, Candice Michelle, Alundra Blayze and Ted DiBiase all getting a turn with the title. Drake Maverick managed to win it twice before losing it back to R-Truth near the end of the show.