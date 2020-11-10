Riddle Earns the Final Survivor Series Spot for Team Raw

✖

Riddle (fka Matt Riddle) defeated Jeff Hardy and Elias in a triple threat match on this week's Monday Night Raw to claim the final spot on Team Raw for the Men's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Team Match. The final sequence saw Hardy nearly nail Riddle with a Twist of Fate, only for Elias to kick him out of the ring with a running boot. Riddle then grabbed Elias as a turned around and nailed a Bro Derek (Gotch Neutralizer) for the pin.

Following the match Riddle shouted at the camera that he's was heading to Survivor Series and that everybody would need to "deal with it." AJ Styles was shown backstage and proposed calling a team meeting, only for Sheamus and Braun Strowman to declare that he wasn't "my captain."

Team Raw now consists of Riddle, Styles, Strowman, Sheamus and Keith Lee. Everybody except Lee was a member of the SmackDown roster prior to last month's WWE Draft.

