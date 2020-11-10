Riddle Earns the Final Survivor Series Spot for Team Raw
Riddle (fka Matt Riddle) defeated Jeff Hardy and Elias in a triple threat match on this week's Monday Night Raw to claim the final spot on Team Raw for the Men's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Team Match. The final sequence saw Hardy nearly nail Riddle with a Twist of Fate, only for Elias to kick him out of the ring with a running boot. Riddle then grabbed Elias as a turned around and nailed a Bro Derek (Gotch Neutralizer) for the pin.
Following the match Riddle shouted at the camera that he's was heading to Survivor Series and that everybody would need to "deal with it." AJ Styles was shown backstage and proposed calling a team meeting, only for Sheamus and Braun Strowman to declare that he wasn't "my captain."
BROOOOOOOOOOOOO!@SuperKingOfBros just joined @AJStylesOrg @BraunStrowman @RealKeithLee and @WWESheamus on Team #WWERaw at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/B0s8RxB4Ag— WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2020
Team Raw now consists of Riddle, Styles, Strowman, Sheamus and Keith Lee. Everybody except Lee was a member of the SmackDown roster prior to last month's WWE Draft.
Check out the updated card for Survivor Series below:
- WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
- Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks
- United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn
- Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits
- Men's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match: Team Raw (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins, TBD)
- Women's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match (Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, TBD)
- The Undertaker's "Final Farewell" appearance