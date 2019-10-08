WWE Fans Notice How the Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt Match Wasn’t Mentioned Until WWE Raw’s Third Hour

When Monday Night Raw kicked off this week, many WWE fans expected the company to somehow address the fallout from the controversial Hell in a Cell match between Seth Rollins and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt from the night before. Instead, the show picked up where it did last week with the Lana-Rusev-Bobby Lashley love triangle, then continued on with the other segments that were announced earlier in the day via WWE.com. The fans grew increasingly impatient, and it wasn’t until early in the show’s third hour that any of the commentators even mentioned the match. Finally, with about 15 minutes left in the three-hour program, the show finally aired a recap package of the closing moments from the event the night before.

Neither Rollins nor Wyatt appeared on the, and the closing segment was taken up by a brawl between Braun Strowman and heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury. Fans quickly took to Twitter to point out how WWE wasn’t mentioning the match, with some presuming the company was “embarrassed” by how the main event bout was received.

Check out some of the fans’ reactions in the list below.

We Made it Up

WWE responding on Raw in regards to Rollins/Wyatt last night pic.twitter.com/znUIHZ0I2g — Brian (@DonChytil2dot0) October 8, 2019

Movie Magic

We just now, after all this time, got a video package. Hats off the video editors, who did a tremendous job cutting around all the misery that surrounded the match. You’d almost think the crowd wasn’t unhappy… or even there. — Sterling! (@JimSterling) October 8, 2019

The Ol’ Ron Swanson Strategy

What Match?

WWE right now about last night’s HIAC ppv and Seth lol #RAW pic.twitter.com/59LNtZyPE2 — Seth Brooks (@SPBITW9) October 8, 2019

Good For Them

bollywood boyz appearances: 1



seth rollins mentions: 0 #RAW pic.twitter.com/3KspFTcyNr — james mckenna (@chillhartman) October 8, 2019

Yep, The Only One

Last night @BeckyLynchWWE & @SashaBanksWWE faced off in the only Hell in a Cell match from last night.#RAW — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) October 8, 2019

Check the Clock