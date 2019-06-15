WWE RAW: Number One Contender’s Match Announced For This Week

WWE has started to reveal the details of this week’s Monday Night RAW, which emanates from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

First and foremost, there will be a fatal five-way match to determine the number one contender for the WWE United States Championship. The winner will face champion Samoa Joe at next Sunday’s Stomping Grounds PPV event. The contestants on Monday night will be the men who laid claim to being the number one contender last week: Braun Strowman, Ricochet, The Miz, Cesaro, and Bobby Lashley.

Also announced for RAW is Baron Corbin revealing who will be the special guest referee for his WWE Universal Championship match against Seth Rollins at Stomping Grounds.

Lastly, Daniel Bryan has been announced for RAW this week, once again as part of the “Wild Card Rule.”

Unannounced is a returning Bray Wyatt, who it was revealed is traveling to Los Angeles and could possibly be making his live event return. Wyatt has been appearing in pre-taped “Firefly Fun House” segments weekly for about two months but has not appeared in front of a live crowd during that time. That could be happening at RAW, or they could be bringing him in to record some pre-taped segments backstage.

