WWE Raw Spoilers From London Tapings

Monday Night Raw will air on tape delay this week, as the WWE will host the show from the O2 Arena in London, England as part of the ongoing European tour. As a result, the results from the show have already started to make their way online.

Check out spoilers below. For those who don’t want to know the results of the show ahead of time, Raw will still air as planned from 8-11 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

The show opens with a Miz TV segment, where The Miz has SmackDown’s Roman Reigns as his guest. Elias interrupts Reigns, leading to a war of words between the two on the microphone. Miz speaks about his upcoming steel cage match with Shane McMahon, leading to McMahon and Bobby Lashley appearing.

The Miz and Reigns defeat Elias and Lashley in a tag match via disqualification when McMahon attacks Miz late in the match.

A match between Braun Strowman and Sami Zayn is set up for later in the evening by McMahon. If Zayn wins, he gets Strowman’s spot in Sunday’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Mojo Rawley defeats Apollo Crews

Thanks to “baggage issues” Alexa Bliss tells Nikki Cross to take her place in the four-way women’s match later in the night.

Becky Lynch brings out Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans to sign both contracts for Money in the Bank. The heels wind up putting her through a table.

Baron Corbin defeats Ricochet in a singles match. Corbin celebrates by grabbing a ladder and climbing it, only for Ricochet to push him off.

Cesaro brawls with Rey Mysterio backstage after making a joke about Dominick

AJ Styles cuts a promo about his WWE Universal Championship match

Nikki Cross defeats Natalya, Naomi and Dana Brooke in a four-way. After the match Cross sets up a ladder and helps Bliss pull down the MITB briefcase hanging above the ring.

Mysterio defeats Cesaro after Joe cuts a promo about Dominick

The Revival cut a promo vowing to stop being embarrassed by The Usos

The latest ‘Firefly Fun House’ shows Bray Wyatt appear in “demonic clown facepaint.”

Seth Rollins cuts a promo about Sunday’s Universal Championship match

Sami Zayn defeats Braun Strowman thanks to interference from Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin

Raw ends with Strowman putting Zayn through a table

