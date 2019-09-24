Watch: The O.C. Debut New Entrance Music During WWE Raw

AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have been running together again as a group since early July, and since their reformation they’ve been given a new name (The O.C.) new gear and a new logo. You can now add a new entrance theme to that list of changes. The trio appeared early on Monday Night Raw this week for a tag match between Gallows & Anderson vs. The Viking Raiders and stomped their way to the ring with an angry new theme.

Gallows and Anderson had previously used “Omen in the Sky” since they debuted with WWE in 2016.

The new music did not lead to a victory however, as Ivar pinned Anderson with the team’s Viking Experience finisher.

No word yet on if Styles is getting his theme song, “Phenomenal” replaced as well. The reigning United States Champion will compete in a five-way for a shot at the Universal Championship later in the show.