WWE: A Clip of Triple H Disliking WWE Raw's Third Hour Resurfaces

WWE's Monday Night Raw has been operating as a three-hour show on the USA Network since July 23, 2012. But the Red Brand's expansion into a third hour has often been a point of criticism from WWE fans as the show rarely finds a way to fill all three hours each week with exciting content. Even Paul Levesque, who was announced as the new WWE Head of Creative earlier this week following Vince McMahon's sudden departure from the company, has openly spoken out against Raw's third hour in the past.

A clip from an interview Levesque did with Steve Austin in 2015 resurfaced on social media this week, in which he said, "If I could change anything I would love it to be two hours. The third hour of television is so exponentially harder to write, I can't even begin to describe it to you. It just is really difficult."

Austin responded by asking if the show could ever go back to two hours, which Levesque pointed out is a decision for McMahon. Defenders of WWE's product have often pointed out how lucrative that third hour is, making WWE's television rights deal with NBCUniversal one of the multiple billion-dollar contracts that have helped it reach record-breaking profits in recent years.

The first episode of Raw under Levesque's leadership took place this week inside Madison Square Garden, though most of the episode was already mapped out last week by McMahon prior to his retirement announcement. Do you think Levesque will push for the show to somehow shrink back down to two hours in the future? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.

WWE's latest premium live event, SummerSlam, takes place this Saturday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Check out the full lineup for the show below!