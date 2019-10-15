WWE Raw: The Viking Raiders Mention Ring of Honor and New Japan After Capturing the Raw Tag Titles

Erik and Ivar of the Viking Raiders continued their unbeaten streak on WWE’s main roster on Monday night when they defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to become the Raw Tag Team Champions. The champs nearly pulled off the win several times, including with their Zig Zag-Spinbuster double-team finisher, but neither man could keep the two breaded brutes down for long. Erik picked up the win after the two hit Ziggler with their Viking Experience finisher. Originally known as War Machine from their time on the independent scene, the pair pointed out in a post-match interview that they were the first team to win the Raw, NXT, IWGP Heavyweight and Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships.

The pair went undefeated throughout their time in NXT in 2018, then finally won the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix in January. Instead of dropping the titles, the two simply relinquished them when they made the jump to Raw in April.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s pretty rare to see two WWE stars outright reference their accomplishments in other companies. But when it comes to the former War Machine duo it’s kind of hard to ignore.