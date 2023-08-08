Two WWE Fan-Favorites Return on WWE, Tease Chasing After Tag Titles

The New Day's Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods finally returned to action on this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating The Viking Raiders in tag team action. Kingston had been on the shelf since March with an ankle injury while Woods had been off TV since May after a brief feud with Dominik Mysterio. The third member of New Day, Big E, is still on the shelf after suffering a broken neck in March 2022, though he was present at SummerSlam in Detroit this past weekend.

Woods and Kingston haven't held tag team championship gold since February when they briefly held the NXT Tag Team Championships. Do you think they could dethrone Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships in the coming months? Let us know your predictions in the comments!

Big E on His Future in WWE

E revealed during a media scrum on Friday that doctors have advised him not to wrestle again following his 2022 neck break. Whether or not he'll ignore that advice remains to be seen.

"We did the year checkup, and all that stuff looked great as well. But on the other side, you know, I also talked to spine specialists, some who've worked on people in the company and done their fusions, and they said like, 'Hey, I would not wrestle again if I were you,'" E said (h/t Cageside Seats). "So for me, at 37, you know, these are things that I think about. I think about the quality of life. You know, when I started this job at 23 years old and probably had a bit of a death wish and was okay dying in the ring. I, now at 37, would like to not die in the ring. I would like to do other things with my life. So I don't really have a timeline right now.

"I'm just really grateful to not have any nerve pain," he continued. "My strength is great -- legit, no issues whatsoever. It's just something I wanna be smart about and make the very best decision for my life because, hopefully, I'd like to have a lot of life -- a lot of healthy life ahead of me. So I just wanna be smart about the decision. So, unfortunately, right now, I have no answers. I feel great -- but yeah, I got nothing."

