WWE Releases Three NXT Wrestlers

WWE released three NXT wrestlers from their contracts on Wednesday, according to PWInsider. That list includes former NXT Tag Team Champion, Sanity and Imperium member Alexander Wolfe, fomer EVOLVE wrestler Skyler Story and former arena football player and professional bodybuilder Ezra Judge. Wolfe had just been featured on last night's edition of NXT, getting tossed out of the group.

The news comes within an hour of reports dropping that referees Drake Wuertz and Jake Clemons had both been fired as well. The five releases come one month after WWE released a slew of main roster stars for reported budget cuts, including Samoa Joe, The IIconics, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Wesley Blake and Bo Dallas.

