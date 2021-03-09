Renee Paquette, Brandi Rhodes Show Off Baby Bumps While Backstage at AEW Revolution

✖

While her appearance was somewhat overshadowed by her husband's hyper-violent main event match, fans of Renee Paquette were delighted to learn she was backstage during All Elite Wrestling's Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday night. The former WWE personality posted several times throughout the night, first by sharing a photo of herself with Brandi Rhodes and their respective baby bumps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renee Paquette (@reneepaquette)

She then tweeted out a few live reactions to Moxley's loss against Kenny Omega in the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch for the AEW World Championship.

Respect for that jacket before the carnage @JonMoxley — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) March 8, 2021

Wtf man — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) March 8, 2021

Paquette's appearance will undoubtedly raise speculation that she'll eventually end up working in AEW — something she's addressed in the past.

"There have been no talks," Young told Jimmy Traina while on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast last September. "Literally, the second anybody leaves WWE it's 'they're going to AEW, AEW confirmed!' It's just non-stop. Obviously, I knew it was going to come up. But you know what I found really interesting is, as much as I assumed that's what everyone was going to say when I left, more people were like, 'No she's going to work for FOX or ESPN.' A lot of people kind of saw me leaving the wrestling world, which I was surprised by."

"I have not a clue where they stand on that. I would never say never to anything," she added. "I do have a non-compete that is for quite a while. If anyone is waiting for me to show up in 90 days, they're going to be waiting a little longer bit than that. I think everything they're doing there is great and there could be a ton of spots where I could step in and work and do something there. One of the things I did find difficult over the past year was not working with Jon [Moxley]. For us to be in different places, not even not working together, it was almost pretending he didn't exist."