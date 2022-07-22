WWE Report Says Goldberg Could Step in as Roman Reigns' SummerSlam Opponent

It's been a while day for the world of WWE, as Vince McMahon kicked off a series of developments when he announced that he would be retiring from his roles as WWE Chairman and CEO. Those reports also revealed that he would have no role in creative, and evidently, none of that sat well with Brock Lesnar, who reportedly left the building ahead of tonight's SmackDown after the news broke and has yet to return. If Lesnar ends up missing SummerSlam, a report from Cultaholic says that WWE will make overtures to bring in Goldberg as his replacement to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

Lesnar was evidently a big part of tonight's plans for SmackDown, and according to the report, the fallout has left tonight's plans for the show "in flux". WWE would likely rather keep that event locked in and simply smooth things over with Lesnar, but if appears they have a Plan B if they can't make that happen.

Goldberg is still under contract with WWE and he's revealed in the past that he's putting off any surgeries he needs until after his in-ring career is over. A week or two is a rather short time for notice of a match, but then again Goldberg is probably used to the shorter time frames. Goldberg has previously faced Reigns at Elimination Chamber, where he retained his Title by making Goldberg pass out with a Guillotine submission.

Goldberg never tapped of course, and while many thought Goldberg would at some point face Bobby Lashley again after the way their last match finished, it seems Goldberg could end up returning to face Reigns instead.

Goldberg vs Reigns is likely to draw some of the same criticisms that Lesnar vs Reigns did, but a Triple Threat stipulation could change things up depending on who was entered into the mix. We'll have to wait and see how all this shakes out, but we'll keep you posted on any new details that surface. As for SmackDown, tonight's new episode kicks off at 7 PM CST on FOX.

