Brock Lesnar Reportedly Walks out of WWE SmackDown

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown might have just taken a hit courtesy of the fallout from Vince McMahon's retirement announcement. Not too long ago McMahon announced on Twitter that he would be retiring from WWE and that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan would be Co-CEOs, and ever since more details have started to flow in regarding if Vince has any role in creative or the overall process. Recent reports indicate he won't have a role in creative any longer, and a new report from Fightful Select has stated that Brock Lesnar was "very pissed off" about the Vince news, with Bryan Alvarez adding that several sources are saying Lesnar has left the building outright.

Alvarez would add that Lesnar said some sort of derivative of "if he's gone, I'm gone." We'll have to wait and see if Lesnar returns or if this is what happened with Sasha Banks and Naomi. In that case, both stars left and did not return, and then WWE wold address their absence on WWE TV. They would ultimately reveal they were suspended indefinitely, and if Lesnar doesn't return, perhaps he will also be suspended indefinitely.

Brock's line was some derivative of, "If he's gone, I'm gone." — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) July 22, 2022

Previous plans for tonight's show had called for Lesnar to be involved somehow, and there was also a segment based around Roman Reigns' locker room, but if doesn't return some things will need to shift. It's unclear if Reigns was also set to be in town for this event, but thankfully we don't have long to wait to see how this all shapes up. In the meantime, you can find the official card for SummerSlam so far below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits

WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Theory

Happy Corbin vs Pat McAfee

Riddle vs Seth Rollins

The Miz vs Logan Paul

Do you think we'll see Lesnar again in WWWE? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!