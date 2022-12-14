WWE Report Reveals Internal Reaction to Vince McMahon's Possible Return

Earlier today The Wall Street Journal released a report regarding two alleged sexual assault victims who were seeking damages from Vince McMahon, and that report also stated that McMahon had told some close to him he was considering making a return to WWE. The report stated that McMahon said he received bad advice regarding his retirement and that he now believes the allegations and investigations would have blown over if he had stayed. Now an additional report from Fightful Select addresses the reaction internally to a McMahon return, and there doesn't seem to be an overwhelming want for that to happen.

According to Fightful's report, they heard from numerous staff and talent within WWE, and one talent called the news "exhausting and was hoping this was all in the rearview. Someone else said they were concerned for the talent that had been brought back if McMahon were to return, but another higher-up wasn't very concerned.

That person mentioned how the stock price had increased and the boost to viewership, as well as how general morale had recovered since McMahon retired. They said "It would be a really selfish move for Vince to come back under any circumstances. The reason he left, how business has done since then -- it'd be really selfish. But selfish activities are what led to him leaving in the first place." That source added that they didn't believe he would return despite his voting power within the company.

A longtime staffer said that morale had increased tenfold since McMahon retired, and they said they don't believe he'll return whether he wants to or not. Another employee of over ten years said they believe that McMahon's family will encourage him to stay retired, and if he did return, they believe it would do irreparable damage to WWE as a brand. They also said that the few people who thought WWE would internally collapse have been proven wrong, and one name admitted that to be the case.

The report states that they spoke to over a dozen staff, talent, and employees on December 13th about the report, and the general reaction was that McMahon was not wanted back in his previous positions.