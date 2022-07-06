WWE Report Reveals NXT's Current Creative Team

Triple H recently made his welcome return to the WWE NXT brand after having to step back due to health issues, though his role is still a bit mysterious. During that time the NXT brand underwent a major transformation from the black and gold to the bright colors and new faces of NXT 2.0, with Shawn Michaels overseeing the brand in Triple H's absence. A new report from PWInsider reveals the current creative team behind NXT, which features Michales overseeing the brand still and the creative team reporting to Bruce Prichard. Johnny Russo is head writer and other writers include Nick Bonnano and George Carroll, though Triple H isn't mentioned as of yet.

Now, that doesn't mean he isn't involved in any capacity. It could be that an official change hasn't been made just yet or that he's helping out on several fronts and not in any one specific position. We'll have to wait and see if WWE, NXT, or Triple H offer up any additional clarity in the coming weeks and months.

Regardless of what his current role is, it's still great to have Triple H back in the building and in the mix with NXT, a brand that delivered amazing moments under his leadership. Despite a rocky start, NXT 2.0 has found its footing and started to build around several stars, including Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, Carmelo Hayes, Roxanne Perez, Tony D'Angelo, Nikkita Lyons, The Creed Brothers, and more.

It's also brought in superstars like Mandy Rose, Dolph Ziggler, Natalya, the Viking Raiders, and most recently Apollo Crews, and having experienced stars mix it up with the new talent has paid dividends. Apollo looks to be on a collision course with Breakker, who has already faced Ziggler during his run, and that was easily one of Breakker's best feuds so far. Natalya has also worked with Jade while the Viking Raiders worked matches against the Creed Brothers, and that crossover doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon.

