WWE Report Reveals Update on UpUpDownDown and Returning Talent

UpUpDownDown has been taking a break for a minute, but last week it made its long-awaited return, with Xavier Woods (aka Austin Creed) delivering a steady release of new videos, including an epic return video to kick things off. So far we've seen Woods on several of them and one video where The Miz took on Ricochet in a Tekken 7 tournament, but so far quite a few of the well known UpUpDownDown personalities have not been seen, and a new report from Fightful Select provides some new details on returning talent and the future of UpUpDownDown.

According to the report many of the names that appeared on the show before its hiatus are not expected back, and most of those make sense due to recent releases and WWE exits. DA Party was a major presence on UpUpDownDown, but over recent months Cesaro has exited WWE and Adam Cole has signed with AEW. The report does say that WWE was fond of Tyler Breeze's work with the channel and that last time around some of the cast was brought back to work exclusively on UpUpDownDown.

Breeze hasn't joined another company since his WWE release and is said to be secure in post-wrestling life, so perhaps he could end up making a return to the channel. Outside of DA Party other frequent stars have either left or moved on as well, including Mia Yim (Impact Wrestling), Dakota Kai, and Samoa Joe (ROH). Fightful has confirmed that Jessamyn Duke is also not currently involved. It remains to be seen if Shayna Baszler will be involved in some way.

There's no word on whether Woods has a new deal with WWWE regarding the channel, and the report says that they heard of some limitations WWE wanted in regards to his G4 deal, specifically regarding who could appear on-screen with him. Not much is known on that front though the report says that might be limited to wrestling talent from other companies. During Woods' time on G4, Cesaro has appeared with him on G4.

