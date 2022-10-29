WWE Reportedly Interested in Bringing Back Another Former SmackDown Superstar

Fans who tuned into last night's episode of WWE SmackDown were surprised to see Emma make her return to the company after five years, and a new report suggests that the company is interested in bringing back another star to the women's division. Fightful Select is reporting that WWE is interested in bringing back "several" women who were previously in WWE, including Tegan Nox (Nixon Newell). Nox didn't get much of a chance on the main roster before she was among the extensive releases over the past two years, so it would be amazing to see her get an actual run on Raw or SmackDown.

Nox was released around a year ago but hasn't wrestled in another company since, as she has stated she's been dealing with visa issues that have halted any kind of major wrestling return. She did also say in a previous interview that the 90-day non-compete period was a time of rest and recovery for her, and fans have been waiting to see her eventually return to the ring in AEW or Impact Wrestling.

That hasn't happened though, and now it seems she could make a return to WWE after experiencing a turbulent run on the main roster. Like Hit Row and others, Nox was moved to the main roster but then saw things shaken up and the rug pulled out from under her. Nox was moved to SmackDown alongside Shotzi Blackheart as a Tag Team, and at first, it seemed like things were good, as they were presented as fun and quickly got a few wins under their belts.

Then they were just relegated to backstage segments and barely appeared in the ring, and that's when the WWE Draft happened. The Tag Team was split and Shotzi stayed on SmackDown while Nox moved to Raw. She didn't even get a chance to get in the mix though as she was soon released from the company.

There have been rumors of an AEW appearance but any truth to those was likely held up by visa issues that she's been dealing with since leaving WWE. Hopefully, those can be solved, because Nox would be a fantastic addition to any roster, especially on Raw or SmackDown. Whether she returns as part of a Tag Team with Shotzi or someone else or as a solo star remains to be seen, and as for whether this will happen or not, over the past few months, when there are reports or rumors of someone making a possible return to WWE, the odds are definitely in favor of it happening.

