Former WWE Star Returning to Wrestling This Fall

It is not uncommon for ex-WWE talent to exit professional wrestling far before their bodies have reached their physical limits. While many wrestlers continue and eventually finish their in-ring careers on the independent circuit, some leave the profession after only lacing up their boots for a limited stint. This could be said about former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics. Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, formerly known as Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, left WWE in April 2021 and found their way to Impact Wrestling shortly after. The two, now known as The IInspiration, found immediate success, winning the promotion's women's tag titles within their first few months there. Few months would prove to be all that was written for Lee and McKay, as they would request their releases from Impact in April 2022 as they sought out careers in acting.

Over one year after leaving wrestling in the rear view, one half of the team is set to make her return. World Series Wrestling announced that Lee will be wrestling on the promotion's "Full Throttle" tour this October. There is no word on who Lee will be wrestling or how many matches she will have.

Lee briefly responded to the announcement on Twitter, simply writing, "Let's grapple!"

World Series Wrestling is based in Lee's home country of Australia. WSW's "Full Throttle" is set to hit Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, and Sydney throughout its October tour.

It remains to be seen as to if McKay will join Lee on this tour. She stressed the old "never say never" in a recent interview but emphasized that she is content with her career outside of the squared circle for now.

"I just like what I'm doing right now so, I really am diving into my acting career and that's my priority right now," McKay said in May. "I have classes every Wednesday. I think training and learning about that business is extremely important if you wanna succeed so that's just my priority now and auditioning as much as I can."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Lee's return to wrestling.