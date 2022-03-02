WWE Reveals NXT Roadblock Event and Initial Card

Tonight’s WWE NXT featured some thrilling matches and developing storylines, but it also featured a surprise reveal that next week will be NXT’s next event. During the broadcast, NXT announced that next week’s episode will be titled NXT Roadblock, and it already has three big matches on its card. Following in the footsteps of Vengeance Day and In Your House, this won’t be a TakeOver, but will be a special edition of NXT with some TakeOver worthy matches, including a Triple Threat Match between NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Tommaso Ciampa, and Dolph Ziggler.

The match was solidified after Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler were beaten by Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker. After the win, Ziggler was backstage when he was interrupted by Ciampa. Then Breakker came in and got in Ziggler’s face. Ziggler then pointed to Ciampa and said “you probably feel like you can beat him too”, and then Ciampa said, “I’ve already beaten him once.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Breakker got aggravated and then said he would take on both Ciampa and Ziggler anytime, and that’s when the match was created as a Triple Threat match. It will be for the NXT Championship as well.

There were two other matches revealed for the event, including a Last Man Standing Match between LA Knight and Grayson Waller. The two have been going back and forth for a while now, and this will likely be the final match between them to decide who will finally claim the win overall. That said, perhaps there is one more match to go at Stand & Deliver, but we’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out.

The last match confirmed for NXT Roadblock is a Tag Team Championship match between current Champions Imperium and The Creed Brothers. Imperium is looking to retain their titles and keep the faction thriving, while the Creed Brothers are coming off of a big win in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and look to cash that in for their first run as NXT Tag Team Champions.

Gunther is obviously in Imperium’s corner but the Creed Brothers have Diamond Mine in theirs, so we could be looking at a new Tag Team reign sooner than later.

