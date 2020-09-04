Rey Mysterio to Star in New Animated Series for Cartoon Network

✖

The WWE are no strangers to the world of animation, with the roster of professional wrestlers diving into the goofy adventures of Scooby Doo and having an animated series here and there over the years, but it seems as if a new series from Cartoon Network Latin America that focuses on the masked fighter of Rey Mysterio is in the works! Mysterio has recently been in the news with his son Dominick attempting to "avenge him" following the near loss of his eye against Seth Rollins during the pay-per-view event of WWE's The Horror Show!

Rey Mysterio has spent decades in the world of professional wrestling, creating a legendary name for himself and joining World Wrestling Entertainment in 2002, remaining a part of the company over the years. Recently, Mysterio seems to be moving toward giving up his mantle to the next generation as his son Dominick is now entering the ring and attempting to continue the legacy his family holds in the ring!

The big announcement arrived via Cartoon Network Day at the 2020 PixelAtl Festival, which gave us a description of what fans of both professional wrestling and animation can expect from the upcoming Rey Mysterio series:

"Rey Mysterio will tell the story of one of the most iconic luchador, a figure admired by all and star of the ring, but he will also delve into a great secret: unimaginable forces threaten our world and he will be a fundamental part of that fight. When their number one fan discovers this secret, together they will immerse themselves in a world where the excitement and adrenaline of wrestling coexists with mystery, mythology, history, magic and supernatural beings."

During the panel that saw the big reveal, Mysterio noted that getting an animated series was something he had been pining for for quite some time:

“After 35 years of career and multiple achievements, I was still missing something. I always wanted an animated series with the character of Rey Mysterio and when the Hermanos Calavera presented their idea to me, I was immediately captivated. Working with Cartoon Network has been incredible, I can’t think of anyone better than this group to make this project a reality.”

Via CageSide Seats