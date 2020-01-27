Rey Mysterio Dons Batman Gear for WWE’s Royal Rumble

WWE’s Royal Rumble is one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year as it’s the official start of the Road to Wrestlemania, and many of the WWE Superstars use the opportunity to show off a special side to themselves. Rey Mysterio is one of the mainstays who often uses these major events to show off his love of comic books with his in ring gear, and it’s the same case with this year as well. Following up on a major pay-per-view appearance in which he donned special Joker inspired gear, Rey Mysterio entered the Royal Rumble with a special Batman inspired look!

Taking on the Men’s Royal Rumble match in the seventh spot overall, unfortunately Rey Mysterio’s time in the actual match wasn’t for too long. Brock Lesnar started out an unprecedented string of major defeats leading to Mysterio’s entrance, and unfortunately continued shortly after. But at least Mysterio’s gear was cool!

Rey Mysterio continued his string of DC Comics inspired gear following his appearance at WWE’s Survivor Series, so it only makes sense for him to come out with a classic black and yellow look. Mysterio always channels superheroes in order to help him soar to greater heights, but it unfortunately wasn’t enough to help him against Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar was on quite the tear during this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match, and the list of victims was certainly long as Mysterio couldn’t put a dent into him. But with his cool Batman gear, at least he managed to make a big statement while he was there! No matter how long his actual in ring time was, Mysterio is always here to stay!

