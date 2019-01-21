Watch: Things Get Crazy Between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan After WWE Ring Breaks

A malfunctioning WWE ring is one of the rarest squares in wrestling bingo. If it happens, you are obligated to whip out your phone and record the chaos. And thankfully the folks of Omaha, Nebraska did exactly that.

In the early chapters of a match between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles, the middle rope snapped from all four turnbuckles. But instead of canceling or delaying the match for repairs, Bryan and Styles used the rope as a very unforgiving weapon.

A broken ring seems to happen a few times a year, usually on non-televised shows. When it happens on Raw or SmackDown it’s a gimmick to remind us how large the Big Show are Brown Strowman actually are. But at a Live Event, it’s a great way to watch WWE Superstars improvise. While Styles vs. Bryan is already a must-see match, them doing it with a broken ring is a novelty that must be consumed.

The middle rope snapped shortly after the match started, but shoutout to @AJStylesOrg & @WWEDanielBryan for still putting on a barn burner of a match! 🔥#WWEOmaha #WWELive pic.twitter.com/fULtHfBq3p — • m a r i a • (@mariarosehansen) January 21, 2019

This pair will meet for real on January 27 at the Royal Rumble for Bryan’s WWE Championship. Don’t expect the ring to break, though, unless Haystacks Calhoun gets involved.