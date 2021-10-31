WWE Ringside Fest 2021 Reveals Include Roman Reigns, Scarlett, Mr. T, And More

Ringside Collectibles held their annual Ringside Fest over the past few days, and WWE fans of all ages and eras should have at least one or two figures to get excited about adding to their collections as a result. Whether you’re a fan of the basic line, the Elite line, or the Ultimate Edition line, there was something new to see, and the same can be said for wrestling eras, as there were numerous WWE legends in the mix as well as current era superstars, a few of whom are getting their ever first Elite figures. You can pre-order most of the new figures right here, and you can check out all of the new reveals starting on the next slide.

The new reveals include a number of firsts in the WWE line, including Omos’ first figure (which will be part of Series 130), and you can expect it to be as imposing as he is in real life. We’re also getting Scarlett’s first Elite figure, and she’s sporting her crown and spiky gear from TakeOver.

This is also Charlotte’s return to the Elite line after some time, and T-Bar is getting his action figure debut alongside Mace. There are also two Ringside Collectibles exclusives, including The Undertaker (complete with his World Tag Team Championship and a black beanie) and the epic War Games Blackheart Tommaso Ciampa, which comes with his War Games Gear.

There’s. a lot to love in the new reveals, and you can check all of them out starting on the next slide.

Which figure is your favorite? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

