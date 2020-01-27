Watch: AEW’s Sammy Guevara Invades the Royal Rumble in a Tiny Tank

All Elite Wrestling’s Sammy Guevara (kind of) invaded WWE’s Royal Rumble event on Sunday in Houston. The “Spanish God” appeared outside of Minute Maid Park riding a small tank (harkening back to the days when D-Generation X “invaded” WCW Monday Nitro while riding a jeep) with a microphone in his hand. At one point he started doing the famous “Steiner Math” promo, but there was some confusion when he realized he was at the wrong show. It’s unclear if the Inner Circle member actually made it inside the building, but he was soon all over Twitter thanks to fans taking pictures.

Guevara was last seen on AEW television helping Chris Jericho and the rest of Inner Circle blind Jon Moxley with a metal spike.

AEW’s Sammy Guevara has turned up outside the #RoyalRumble at Minute Maid Park in a miniature tank. For some reason he is reciting Scott Steiner’s infamous promo. I’m very confused. pic.twitter.com/rUDDbeES8w — GiveMeSport – WWE (@GMS_WWE) January 26, 2020

Moxley still managed to be PAC the following week to earn a shot at Jericho’s AEW World Championship. That match will take place on Feb. 29 at AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view.

Sammy Guevara is invading #RoyalRumble on a plastic tank pic.twitter.com/RuvldIUeuI — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) January 27, 2020

As for the Rumble itself, Charlotte Flair wound up winning the Women’s Royal Rumble by eliminating four wrestlers, the last of whom was Shayna Baszler as the No. 30 entrant. Other matches on the show featured Roman Reigns beating King Corbin in a Falls Count Anwhere match, Bayley retaining against Lacey Evans and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt defeating Daniel Bryan in a violent Strap Match