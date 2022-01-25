WWE’s Royal Rumble ‘By The Numbers’ Video Has Stopped Referencing Greatest Royal Rumble Records

The 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia saw multiple records get broken for WWE’s annual 30-man match. Not only did Daniel Bryan set the new Ironman record for most time in the match at one hour, 16 minutes and five seconds, but Braun Strowman had the new record for most eliminations in a single Rumble match at 13. Whether it’s Bryan and Strowman are now gone from the company or because WWE only wants to acknowledge standard Rumble matches, all references to records set at the Greatest Royal Rumble were wiped away from this year’s “By The Numbers” video package.

A closer look at the video shows how WWE managed to avoid mentioning the 2018 event, pointing out how Brock Lesnar’s 13 eliminations at the 2020 Rumble were all consecutive and that Rey Mysterio still had the record for most time in a “traditional” Rumble match when he lasted one hour, two minutes and 12 seconds when he won the 2006 Rumble. The only direct reference to the GRR that gets made in the video is Titus O’Neil’s infamous slide under the ring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This year’s Royal Rumble will take place at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday. Check out the latest lineup for the show below and stay tuned for live coverage of the pay-per-view this weekend!