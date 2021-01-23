WWE Royal Rumble: Several New Entrants Confirmed, Updated Card

Several new entrance in the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches have been announced coming out of this week's WWE SmackDown. On the men's side, Big E, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and Dolph Ziggler have all been confirmed for the match. This leaves 17 spots remaining to be filled in the 30-man match. On the women's side, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Tamina Snuka are now confirmed, leaving 18 opens sports in the 30-woman match.

The updated card for the WWE Royal Rumble is below. The show takes place next Sunday night, January 31st, on the WWE Network.

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bill Goldberg

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Big E, and 17 more men TBA

Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina Snuka, and 18 more women TBA

