Report: Date for WWE’s Next Saudi Arabia Event Decided

After COVID-19 shut down international travel in 2020, WWE finally brought back its Saudi Arabia pay-per-views this past October with the Crown Jewel event in Riyadh. The decade-long deal between the promotion and the country will resume this year, and according to both Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the next Saudi show has been slotted for Saturday, Feb. 19.

WWE kicked off its 2022 schedule with its first New Year’s Day event, Day 1, this past Saturday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The rest of WWE’s announced pay-per-view schedule for 2022 includes:

Saturday, Jan. 29: Royal Rumble at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis

Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3: WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas

Sunday, May 8: Pay-per-view at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.

Sunday, June 5: Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago

Saturday, July 2: Money In The Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Saturday, July 30: SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

Saturday, Sept. 3 or Sunday, Sept. 4: Pay-Per-View at TBD location

Saturday, Nov. 26: Survivor Series at TD Garden in Boston

There have also been reports of a pay-per-view in a stadium set in the United Kingdom (possibly the unnamed September event), as well as an October pay-per-view believed to be the second Saudi show of the year.

This story is developing…