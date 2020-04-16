WWE Fans Divided Over Seth Rollins’ Latest Comments

Seth Rollins took to Instagram Live late Wednesday afternoon to react to the dozens of wrestlers, trainers, backstage producers, referees and writeres who were either fired or furloughed by the WWE on Wednesday. Overall Rollins clearly meant well with his comments, saying that he hopes everyone can come together as people try to get through this coronavirus pandemic and all the damage it has caused. However his comments about fans being negative towards WWE for making these cuts was met with plenty of backlash, so much so that Rollins had to go on Twitter and start defending himself.

Check out Rollins’ comments below.

Seth Rollins thoughts on what happened today

pic.twitter.com/hNzKsiQIsR — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) April 15, 2020

Where do you stand on the debate? Check out some of Wrestling Twitter’s reaction in the list below and let us know what you think down in the comments.

A Lot of the Reaction

Honestly, in these chaotic times full of uncertainty, Seth Rollins saying something stupid defending the WWE company line is comforting in its predictability. — Trevor Dame (@TrevorDame) April 15, 2020

Fighting Back

Not the day for talking about supporting each other rather dragging each other? I get being frustrated, but you’re name calling for me trying to support my friends and the business we all love. I can’t even understand this hate right now. It’s truly painful. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 16, 2020

Part 2

“US” isn’t just meant be to WWE talent. “US” is the entire pro wrestling community, which I hope includes you. I love my colleagues and have always had their backs in every single company I’ve ever worked for. We as a community need to support each other, not drag each other. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 16, 2020

To Put It Another Way

Thanks Alex. I very much understand where all the anger & frustration is stemming from & that’s okay. This is an emotional day for all of us & some folks need to vent. For me, it’s been a lot of sadness & contemplation & a desire to unify & rally behind an industry I love. https://t.co/EP8R2w144G — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 16, 2020

Innocent

Seth Rollins literally said nothing wrong. Y’all are just taking his words out of context. He already said he was struggling to find the right words to say about the situation.



There’s enough negativity going on around the world already. No need for more. — 𝓙𝓪𝓶𝓮𝓼 | fan account (@yungdisputed) April 15, 2020

Facts

Wasting energy attacking Seth Rollins and finding negativity in something he meant to be words of support is the last thing that needs to be done today. — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) April 16, 2020

