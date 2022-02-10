WWE: Seth Rollins’ Wrestling Mount Rushmore Features an AEW Star

Seth Rollins is one of the best to do it in WWE, and he’s still adding things to his resume in the squared circle. Recently Rollins made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, and during his interview, he was asked who would make his Mount Rushmore of wrestling. With only four spots to fill, these lists can become hot debates pretty quickly, though it would be hard to argue with Rollins’ choices. He split this into two lists, with one being who drew the most money and who was best from an in-ring perspective, and one of those lists included a current AEW star.

First was his list of who drew the most money in wrestling, a list that included Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Stone Cold, and John Cena.

“Are we talking wrestling or are we talking drawing money because those are different things? In our business, which is the entertainment business, money-drawing is the biggest thing. If we’re talking there, you gotta start with Hogan. You gotta put Cena there, Rock and Austin. Top four,” Rollins said.

Then the attention turned to best in-ring wrestlers, and along with some all time WWE greats was current AEW star Bryan Danielson.

“In-ring all-time: Shawn Michaels, Eddie Guerrero, Bret ‘the Hitman’ Hart…number four, controversial pick because he’s still active, Bryan Danielson. I actually think in-ring he’s one of the greatest of all time and I think when it’s all said and done, he’ll be up there with the guys,” Rollins said.

Again, hard to argue that list, but let us know who would be on your top four for both Mount Rushmore lists in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

