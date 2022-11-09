WWE's Shawn Michaels Set to Make Important Statement on NXT Deadline

Tonight's NXT already set up several matches for next week's episode, but it also revealed when fans can learn more about the upcoming NXT premium live event NXT Deadline. The next event will take place in December, and during tonight's episode, it was revealed that Shawn Michaels will make a statement regarding the upcoming event on next week's show. As for what that statement will be, your guess is as good as ours, but WWE did reveal several matches for next week's card already, and there will be several big Title matches in the mix to go with that mysterious announcement from Michaels.

Earlier in tonight's episode fans saw Alba Fyre take down another of Mandy Rose's allies, as she attacked Jacy Jayne in her car while she had Rose on the phone. That comes after Fyre put Gigi Dolin through a table, and now Toxic Attraction's leader seems to be on her own in next week's NXT Women's Championship Last Woman Standing Match.

🧐👀🤔@ShawnMichaels will issue a statement concerning NXT Deadline NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/lT67p88BFl — WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2022

The night will also feature a match for the NXT Championship between Champion Bron Breakker and challenger Von Wagner, and the two took part in Grayson Waller's show segment during the show. Wagner delivered one of his most substantial promos during the segment, referencing crowd reactions and that he isn't here to make friends or fans but is here to win the Title, and then he took a shot at Breakker's lineage and how he got to WWE.

.@wwe_alba challenges @WWE_MandyRose for the NXT Women's Title in a Last Woman Standing Match NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/n0RnLw8FFY — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 9, 2022

Breaker fired back with some shots of his own, and then chaos broke out and Robert Stone ended up being thrown a bit. We also saw Breakker's former foe JD McDonagh in action against Axiom tonight, and after a brutal attack on Axiom's leg and knee, he is set to take on Breakker's hopeful next challenger Apollo Crews.

Crews has made it clear he is coming for the NXT Championship sooner or later, and McDonagh is still salty that he couldn't take that Title off Breakker and isn't about to let someone else step into a spot that they could do it instead. Now they'll face each other next week, and we could end up seeing Crews go after Breakker once this business is settled. Last but not least is the contract signing between NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes, who have been feuding since Lee emerged victorious in the Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc.

