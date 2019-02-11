WWE’s New Crop of Performance Center Recruits Includes Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor Alums

WWE announced the latest batch of Performance Center trainees on Monday afternoon, and wrestling fans may recognize a few names from other companies.

The list included Impact Wrestling X Division and Tag Team Champion Trevor Lee, former Ring of Honor star ACH, Paul Ellering’s daughter Rachael Ellering and Impact Wrestling alum Sam Shaw.

The rest of the list included Jonah Rock, Karen Q, Elliot Sexton, Nick Comoroto, Scott Parker, Shane Matthews, Omari Palmer and Ricardo Miller.

Both ACH and Ellering spoke with the WWE PC’s Twitter account shortly after the news broke.

“Honestly walking into the Performance Center is a dream come true,” ACH said. “You dream about this day, you talk about how you’re going to get your smile right, the outfit you’re going to get, what kicks you’re going to wear. It’s like the first day of school. Honestly man, I have nothing. This is probably the greatest moment in my life until I have a kid. But I don’t know if my kid could top that (laughs).”

“It’s been quite a journey to get here,” Ellering said. “It’s been well worth it, just standing here seeing everything. You can hear the sounds, it’s awesome you guys. I can’t even put it into words. You work so hard for something, you dream this day after day and it’s finally here.”

The WWE Performance Center opened in July 2013 as the new how for WWE talent that had been signed to a developmental contract. The center includes seven wrestling rings for practice, a designated workout area for training programs and a production facility to practice promos and voice-overs. Former WWE Superstar Matt Bloom is the current head trainer at the facility.

Stars that have made their way through the Performance Center include all four members of The Undisputed Era, Aleister Black, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, EC3, Johnny Gargano, Kairi Sane, Kassius Ohno, Lars Sullivan, Nikki Cross, Otis, Oney Lorcan and both of the Street Profits.

Lee was trained by Matt and Jeff Hardy and made a name for himself as a tag team wrestler in both Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Impact Wrestling as a tag team specialist alongside Andrew Everett. ACH, known for his high-flying ability and anime-themed outfits, is making his return to the national scene after leaving ROH in 2016 and briefly appearing in Impact Wrestling.