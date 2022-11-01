How the 2022 World Series Will Affect WWE SmackDown, AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT This Week

The 2022 MLB World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros will continue to affect both WWE and AEW programming this week. Game 2 between the two teams forced last week's Friday Night SmackDown to be shunted from FOX to FS1 and saw a major drop in viewership as a result. The same was supposed to happen this week after the teams split the first two games, but Game 3 was then delayed due to heavy rainfall in Philadelphia.

As of now, Game 3 will run head-to-head against NXT tonight at 8 p.m. ET. AEW Dynamite will then have to deal with the same competition from Game 4 on Wednesday night. But barring any more rain delays, SmackDown will run unopposed this Friday (Nov. 4) as there will be a traveling day for both teams between Games 5 and 6. The series will be over on Sunday night. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that WWE was informed on Monday night that SmackDown would be back on FOX this week as opposed to another week on FS1. This week's SmackDown was taped in advance last week in St. Louis.

Due to inclement weather, #WorldSeries Game 3 is postponed and will be played at 8:03 pm ET tomorrow.



The remainder of the series, including the travel day back to Houston prior to Game 6 (if necessary), will push back by a day.



More info: https://t.co/z5dYjcSEDN. pic.twitter.com/NgaSyw2WV9 — MLB (@MLB) October 31, 2022

WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite Cards This Week (Nov. 1-2)

Both WWE and AEW are building toward their next pay-per-views, Crown Jewel (Saturday) and Full Gear (Nov. 19), with this week's shows. You can see the lineups for NXT and Dynamite below:

WWE NXT

Bron Breakker Returns

Mandy Rose Celebrates One Year as NXT Women's Champion

R-Truth vs. Grayson Waller

Odyssey Jones vs. TBA

Schism Interview

Thea Hai vs. Kiana James

AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty

ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Brian Cage

Samoa Joe vs. Brian Cage AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix

Orange Cassidy vs. Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix TBS Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir

Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

WWE SmackDown Spoilers (Nov. 4)

Here are the results for this week's SmackDown:

Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification Match. Morgan won by hitting Deville with a Springboard Facebuster into a pile of chairs

LA Knight def. Ricochet. Knight won via cheating

The Usos, New Day, Brawling Brutes, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa had a promo segment that saw The Bloodline stand tall. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods teased challenging The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships after their defense against Butch and Ridge Holland at Crown Jewel.

Shayna Baszler def. Natalya via Submission

Braun Strowman def. Five Jobbers in a handicap match. Strowman then repeatedly powerbombed MVP

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther def. Rey Mysterio

h/t WrestlingNews.co