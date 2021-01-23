WWE's Roman Reigns Gets Paul Heyman to Challenge Adam Pearce to Match on SmackDown

✖

SmackDown kicked off with the Head of the Table Roman Reigns heading to the ring with Paul Heyman, and after what happened with Adam Pearce last week, the Tribal Chief was not too happy. He came out to chants of "You Suck", and he looked a little perturbed. Heyman looked annoyed too, but Reigns took the mic and asked if Owens was going to deliver a message. Heyman said that's what he said on Talking Smack, but Reigns said he wasn't, because he said so.

He then talked about the card being subject to change and said "a lot of people were making comments that they outsmarted us. Let's make this clear. That kind of thinking is beneath me." "I don't miss appearances. I put in work. Legitimately it took my health being at risk in a pandemic to keep me out of this ring, so I don't want to hear from anybody ever that I've missed an appearance."

"What if I was a pu** like Adam Pearce, saying my elbow hurts. My shoulder hurts," Reigns said. "My other knee hurts, and my neck hurts too. What else? What was I complaining about earlier? My back hurts, because I've been carrying this damn company for years now. What if my back continues to hurt until next week, until next Sunday? What if I can't make it because my back hurts?"

Pearce then came out and said it had gone too far, saying "This thing is spiraling out of control." Reigns said "I think we know who is in control. What's out of control is that you would try and put Kevin Owns back in the title picture. The fact that you favored him, that is out of control. You're doing a favor for him. You're Kevin Owens' b****, and if that's the case you're certainly my b****."

"No wonder you never made it to the WWE," Reigns said. He smiled and Heyman smiled. Pearce said he would take it from Roman but not from him. Reigns then said "Paul, he's disrespecting you. And if he disrespects you then he's disrespecting me."

He gave Heyman the mic, who went on a rant about Pearce disrespecting his family. "He then said "I'm from New York. I'll whoop your ass if you disrespect my Tribal Chief."

He then said if you want something huge for SmackDown, to go with "Adam Pearce straight up against Paul Heyman". He put his hand out to shake Adam's hand and Pearce took it, saying "your verbal agreement is official."

Here's the official description for tonight's SmackDown.

Tonight at 8/7 CT on FOX, Intercontinental Champion Big E will put his title on the line against the win-at-all-costs Apollo Crews. Plus, Bianca Belair will compete against Bayley in an Ultimate Athlete Obstacle Course Challenge.

Here's the card:

Big E vs Apollo Crews (Intercontinental Championship Match)

Bianca Belair vs Bayley (Ultimate Athlete Obstacle Course)

What have you thought of SmackDown thus far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things SmackDown with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!